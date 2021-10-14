(AGENPARL) – gio 14 ottobre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

October 14, 2021

Premier Kelvin Goertzen Embarks on Northern Engagement Tour, Promotes Churchill Tourism Opportunities

Premier Kelvin Goertzen will spend the next several days visiting northern Manitoba, meeting with local officials, business leaders and community members in Thompson and Churchill to discuss current pandemic challenges and plans for a strong economic recovery.

“As we look toward a post-pandemic Manitoba, we want to hear from local leaders and community members about the challenges they face, and how we as a government can help position them for recovery and strong economic growth,” said Goertzen. “With its rich natural resources, vast territory and incredible wildlife, northern Manitoba plays an important role in our province’s tourism industry, which is a key contributor to our provincial economy.”

As part of an effort to encourage international travel to northern Manitoba, a small delegation of foreign diplomats stationed in Canada and tourism professionals will join the premier in Churchill to learn about and promote the community internationally. Included in this delegation are the consul generals of the United States and Iceland in Winnipeg, the premier noted.

“As an international attraction, Churchill has been particularly impacted by the travel restrictions during the pandemic. As people from around the world begin to safely travel again, we are eager to promote Churchill and northern Manitoba as a unique tourism destination and help build on our provinces’ brand as the ‘polar bear capital of the world’,” said Goertzen.

While in Thompson, the premier will meet with elected officials and First Nations leadership, as well as industry members to discuss economic challenges and opportunities as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this