August 30, 2021

PREMIER BRIAN PALLISTER INDUCTS NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM AND THE CITIZENS OF NORTH DAKOTA INTO ORDER OF THE BUFFALO HUNT

– – –

Award Recognizes North’s Dakota’s Goodwill, Support for Manitoba

In Vaccinating Essential Workers: Premier

Premier Brian Pallister has inducted North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and the citizens of North Dakota into Manitoba’s Order of the Buffalo Hunt, at a ceremony held today at the International Peace Gardens in recognition of his support for vaccinating Manitoba-based truck drivers in North Dakota.

“Manitoba and North Dakota have a long and rich history of mutual respect and friendship, and Gov. Burgum and his team have been instrumental in strengthening that relationship,” said Pallister. “This award is being presented to Gov. Burgum to recognize his goodwill and support for Manitoba in providing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to our province’s essential workers.”

In April 2021, Burgum enabled Manitoba to partner with North Dakota on the Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative. As part of this initiative, North Dakota administered COVID-19 vaccinations to Manitoba-based truck drivers transporting goods to and from the United States. This was the first such program between a Canadian and American jurisdiction.

Burgum was elected as the 33rd governor of the State of North Dakota on Nov. 8, 2016, in his first run for political office. Before running for office, Burgum helped lead Great Plains Software from a small start-up company in 1983 into an award-winning tech firm, employing thousands of team members from more than 220 cities across North Dakota.

In 2006, he founded Kilbourne Group, a real estate development firm committed to creating smart, healthy cities through vibrant downtowns. Burgum also co-founded Arthur Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in ambitious, mission-driven software companies. In 2009, Burgum received the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, North Dakota’s highest citizen honour. The award recognized Burgum for his business leadership and numerous philanthropic efforts.

The Order of the Buffalo Hunt was founded in 1957 to recognize the outstanding and distinctive contributions of leaders in areas such as politics, business, sports and entertainment.

