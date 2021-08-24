(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 25, 2021

PREMIER BRIAN PALLISTER INDUCTS MANITOBA’S PUBLIC HEALTH TEAM,

FRONT-LINE HEALTH-CARE PROVIDERS INTO ORDER OF THE BUFFALO HUNT

– – –

Awards Recognize Efforts to Protect Manitobans

From COVID-19, Save Lives: Premier

Premier Brian Pallister inducted Manitoba’s public health team and front-line health-care providers into Manitoba’s Order of The Buffalo Hunt at a ceremony held today with Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

“Manitoba’s public health team and our front-line health-care workers have shown extraordinary dedication, hard work and perseverance to keep Manitobans safe through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pallister. “It’s difficult to put into words how much I, and all Manitobans, appreciate the work these individuals have done to protect and safeguard Manitoba’s lives.”

The premier added the awards are a way of expressing appreciation for the tireless efforts and long hours the province’s public health team and front-line health-care providers have put into keeping Manitobans and those we care about healthy, safe and as free of COVID-19 as possible.

Roussin accepted the award on behalf of the province’s public health team. Roussin, a practicing physician and specialist in public health and preventive medicine, is Manitoba’s chief public health officer and co-chair of Manitoba’s COVID-19 incident command committee. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba.

Siragusa accepted the award on behalf of Manitoba’s front-line health-care providers. Siragusa is Manitoba’s provincial lead for health system integration and the province’s quality and chief nursing officer. In addition to her roles with Shared Health, Siragusa is co-chair of Manitoba’s COVID-19 incident command committee, helping to lead the health system’s response during the pandemic.

Founded in 1957, the Order of the Buffalo Hunt recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the province in a variety of fields, ranging from science to social work and the arts.

