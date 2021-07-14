(AGENPARL) – mer 14 luglio 2021 CHANGES TO
PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS
The following changes come into effec
t on Saturday, July 17
at 12:01 a.m.
Sector
Existing Restrictions
as of June 26
New Restrictions as of
July 17
Indoor Gatherings at
Private Residences
Not Permitted
Up to five
visitors, in
addition to those who
reside there.
Outdoor Gatherings
at Private
esidences
Up to 10 visitors, i
addition to those who
reside there, are permitted
outdoors on private
property. Visitors may
briefly enter the home for
essential reasons.
Up to 25
people
permitted outdoors on
private property.
Indoor Gatherings in
Public Spaces
Up to
people
permitted.
Up to 25 people permitted.
Outdoor Gatherings
in Public Spaces
Up to 25 people permitted
outdoors in public spaces.
Up to 150 people
permitted outdoors in
public spaces.
Restaurants,
licensed premises
and food courts
Open at 25 per cent
capacity for indoors and
50 per cent for outdoor
dining; for indoor dining
patrons seated together
must be from the same
household, unless all
patrons at the table are
fully immunized; for
outdoor dining table sizes
are limited to
eight
people.
Open at 50
per cent
capacity for indoor and 50
per cent for outdoor dining;
for indoor dining patrons
seated together must be
from the same household
unless all patrons at the
table are fully immunized;
for outdoor din
ing table
sizes are limited to eight
people; open
ing hours are
expanded to midnight and
the requirement to
purchase food when
consuming alcohol no
longer applies.
VLTs in licensed
establishments may be
operated with
two metres
of physical distancing and
all other restaurant/bar
rules applying; VLTs in
nlicensed
establishments
will follow the c
asino rules
allowing only vaccinated
people.
Gyms and Fitness
Centres
Open at 25 per cent
capacity with three metres
distance maintained
between patrons for both
individual and group
fitness. Mask use is
require
Open at 50 per cent
capacity with three metres
distance maintained
between patrons for both
individual and group
fitness. Mask use is
required.
Casinos, Bingo Halls
and VLTs
Closed
Casinos, b
ingo
alls and
VLT lounges open to 50
per cent capacity to fu
immunized people only.
VLTs in licensed
establishments may be
operated with
two metres
of physical distancing and
all other restaurant/bar
rules applying; VLTs in
unlicensed establishments
will follow the Casino rules
for fully immunized people
only.
Museums and
Galleries
Closed
Open to 50 per cent
capacity to fully immunized
people only.
Unvaccinated children
under 12 may attend if
accompanied by fully
vaccinated members of
their household.
Museums
operate under the fully
vaccinated requirement
n open to the public as
a museum, both indoors
and out. If the museum is
used as a private venue
for another purpose (e.g.
wedding), then the
appropriate orders apply.
Libraries
Closed
Libraries may open to 50
per cent capacity to a
maximum of 150
people
Professional sports
or performing arts
events
Open to 50 per cent for
fully vaccinated people
only, with a plan approved
by public health.
Open up to 100 per cent
for fully vaccinated people,
with a plan approved by
public health.
Horse and Auto
acing
Approved at the discretion
of the medical officer of
health.
Movies Theatres and
Concert Halls
Closed
Open to 50 per cent
capacity to fully immunized
people only.
Unvaccinated children
under 12 may attend if
accompanied by fully
vaccinated members of
their household.
Weddings and
Funerals
Open to 25 participants for
outdoor ceremonies, in
addition to photographer
and officiants. Indoor
weddings and funerals
remain limited to 10
people
Open to 150 participants
for outdoor ceremonies, in
addition to
photographer
and officiants. Indoor
weddings and funerals
expand to 25
people
, in
addition to photographer
and officiants.
Indoor Community,
Cultural and
Religious Gatherings
Open to 25 per cent
capacity to a limit of 25
people
, with masks worn
at all ti
Open to 50 per cent
capacity to a limit of 150
people
, with masks worn
at all times.
Outdoor Community,
Cultural and
Religious Gatherings
Open to 50
people
. Drive
in services continue to be
permitted.
Open to 150
people
Drive
in services continue
be permitted.
Personal Services
Open at 50 per cent
capacity on an
appointment basis only.
Open at 50 per cent
capacity, appointments are
no longer required.
Indoor Sports and
Recreation
Open at 25 per cent
capacity to a limit of five
people
; no tou
rnaments
allowed.
Open with 25
people
group; groups may not
interact and no
tournaments are allowed.
Outdoor Sports and
Recreation
Open to 25 people; no
tournaments allowed.
Open to 50 people; no
tournaments allowed.
Spectators are permitted
witho
ut counting towards
this capacity limit.
Dance, Theatre and
Music Schools
Open at 25 per cent
capacity to a limit of five
people
indoors, or 25
people outdoors.
Open at 50 per cent
capacity to a limit of 25
people
indoors.
Day Camps
Open to a maximum
of 20
participants in groups.
Open to a maximum of 25
participants in groups, joint
activities between groups
and overnight camps are