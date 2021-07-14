(AGENPARL) – mer 14 luglio 2021 CHANGES TO

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

The following changes come into effec

t on Saturday, July 17

at 12:01 a.m.

Sector

Existing Restrictions

as of June 26

New Restrictions as of

July 17

Indoor Gatherings at

Private Residences

Not Permitted

Up to five

visitors, in

addition to those who

reside there.

Outdoor Gatherings

at Private

esidences

Up to 10 visitors, i

addition to those who

reside there, are permitted

outdoors on private

property. Visitors may

briefly enter the home for

essential reasons.

Up to 25

people

permitted outdoors on

private property.

Indoor Gatherings in

Public Spaces

Up to

people

permitted.

Up to 25 people permitted.

Outdoor Gatherings

in Public Spaces

Up to 25 people permitted

outdoors in public spaces.

Up to 150 people

permitted outdoors in

public spaces.

Restaurants,

licensed premises

and food courts

Open at 25 per cent

capacity for indoors and

50 per cent for outdoor

dining; for indoor dining

patrons seated together

must be from the same

household, unless all

patrons at the table are

fully immunized; for

outdoor dining table sizes

are limited to

eight

people.

Open at 50

per cent

capacity for indoor and 50

per cent for outdoor dining;

for indoor dining patrons

seated together must be

from the same household

unless all patrons at the

table are fully immunized;

for outdoor din

ing table

sizes are limited to eight

people; open

ing hours are

expanded to midnight and

the requirement to

purchase food when

consuming alcohol no

longer applies.

VLTs in licensed

establishments may be

operated with

two metres

of physical distancing and

all other restaurant/bar

rules applying; VLTs in

nlicensed

establishments

will follow the c

asino rules

allowing only vaccinated

people.

Gyms and Fitness

Centres

Open at 25 per cent

capacity with three metres

distance maintained

between patrons for both

individual and group

fitness. Mask use is

require

Open at 50 per cent

capacity with three metres

distance maintained

between patrons for both

individual and group

fitness. Mask use is

required.

Casinos, Bingo Halls

and VLTs

Closed

Casinos, b

ingo

alls and

VLT lounges open to 50

per cent capacity to fu

immunized people only.

VLTs in licensed

establishments may be

operated with

two metres

of physical distancing and

all other restaurant/bar

rules applying; VLTs in

unlicensed establishments

will follow the Casino rules

for fully immunized people

only.

Museums and

Galleries

Closed

Open to 50 per cent

capacity to fully immunized

people only.

Unvaccinated children

under 12 may attend if

accompanied by fully

vaccinated members of

their household.

Museums

operate under the fully

vaccinated requirement

n open to the public as

a museum, both indoors

and out. If the museum is

used as a private venue

for another purpose (e.g.

wedding), then the

appropriate orders apply.

Libraries

Closed

Libraries may open to 50

per cent capacity to a

maximum of 150

people

Professional sports

or performing arts

events

Open to 50 per cent for

fully vaccinated people

only, with a plan approved

by public health.

Open up to 100 per cent

for fully vaccinated people,

with a plan approved by

public health.

Horse and Auto

acing

Approved at the discretion

of the medical officer of

health.

Movies Theatres and

Concert Halls

Closed

Open to 50 per cent

capacity to fully immunized

people only.

Unvaccinated children

under 12 may attend if

accompanied by fully

vaccinated members of

their household.

Weddings and

Funerals

Open to 25 participants for

outdoor ceremonies, in

addition to photographer

and officiants. Indoor

weddings and funerals

remain limited to 10

people

Open to 150 participants

for outdoor ceremonies, in

addition to

photographer

and officiants. Indoor

weddings and funerals

expand to 25

people

, in

addition to photographer

and officiants.

Indoor Community,

Cultural and

Religious Gatherings

Open to 25 per cent

capacity to a limit of 25

people

, with masks worn

at all ti

Open to 50 per cent

capacity to a limit of 150

people

, with masks worn

at all times.

Outdoor Community,

Cultural and

Religious Gatherings

Open to 50

people

. Drive

in services continue to be

permitted.

Open to 150

people

Drive

in services continue

be permitted.

Personal Services

Open at 50 per cent

capacity on an

appointment basis only.

Open at 50 per cent

capacity, appointments are

no longer required.

Indoor Sports and

Recreation

Open at 25 per cent

capacity to a limit of five

people

; no tou

rnaments

allowed.

Open with 25

people

group; groups may not

interact and no

tournaments are allowed.

Outdoor Sports and

Recreation

Open to 25 people; no

tournaments allowed.

Open to 50 people; no

tournaments allowed.

Spectators are permitted

witho

ut counting towards

this capacity limit.

Dance, Theatre and

Music Schools

Open at 25 per cent

capacity to a limit of five

people

indoors, or 25

people outdoors.

Open at 50 per cent

capacity to a limit of 25

people

indoors.

Day Camps

Open to a maximum

of 20

participants in groups.

Open to a maximum of 25

participants in groups, joint

activities between groups

and overnight camps are

