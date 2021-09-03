(AGENPARL) – ven 03 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

September 3, 2021

NEW X-RAY MACHINE TO IMPROVE PATIENT CARE IN BEAUSEJOUR

As part of Manitoba’s commitment to improving diagnostic services, a new X-ray system has been installed and is now online at Beausejour District Hospital, Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon announced today.

“Manitoba is committed to improving patient care throughout the province,” said Gordon. “Our government’s investment in a new X-ray system in Beausejour ensures residents in the community and the broader Interlake-Eastern health region will continue to be able to access X-ray services closer to home, making it easier for local physicians to diagnose and treat patients without having to send them to Winnipeg for care.”

The new general-duty radiographic system, which replaces a system installed at the facility in 2001, has an adjustable X-ray table that provides patients with easier and safer access. The $339,000 investment also supports better work practice for staff assisting patients on and off the table or transferring from stretcher to table.

The new machine came online for patient use yesterday, following a two-month installation period.

“Diagnostic services are integral to a patient’s care, helping to pinpoint the source and extent of their illness or injury and informing a physician’s treatment plan,” said John French, executive director of provincial diagnostic imaging operations, Shared Health. “The new X-ray system will aid care teams in Beausejour in their ability to diagnose, monitor and treat patients for a variety of medical conditions.”

The new X-ray system builds on nearly $8.7 million in investments Manitoba has made this year to replace and upgrade diagnostic equipment. They include installation of:

• a new computerized tomography (CT) scanner, a general duty X-ray system and a gamma camera at Grace Hospital;

• a new CT and positron emission tomography (PET) scanner, and a general duty X-ray system at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg;

• a new CT scanner at Victoria Hospital; and

• multiple smaller replacement equipment, including a mobile X-ray system and ultrasounds.

