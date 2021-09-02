(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 CHANGES TO PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

The following changes come into effect on Friday, Sept

3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., unless otherwise

noted.

Sector

Existing Restrictions

as of Aug

New Restrictions

as of Sept 3

Indoor

atherings in

ublic

paces

Up to 50 people, or 50 per

cent of capacity

whichever is greater

permitted.

No change

Outdoor

atherings

ublic

paces

Up to 1,500 people or

there is a capacity limit

then 50 per cent of

capacity or 150 people,

whichever is greater.

o 500 people

permitted outdoors in

public spaces.

Effective Sept. 7

Restaurants,

licensed premises

and food courts

Physical distancing when

not seated at a table

required. Use of hookah

and water pipes

prohibited. Members of the

public are required t

o be

seated at their table, with

some exceptions. Sound

levels not to exceed 80

decibels and dance floors

are closed.

Proof of vaccination is

required for those 12

years of age and older.

ood courts have

grace

period until Sept. 7 to

meet requirement

to check

proof of vaccination.

Individuals are not

required to provide proof

of vaccination to enter for

the sole purpose of picking

up takeout or delivery

orders.

All other restrictions have

been removed.

Gyms and

itness

entres

No capacity limits,

masks

are required when not

actively engaged in

physical activity.

Proof of vaccination will be

required.

Masks remain

required when not actively

engaged in physical

activity.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

•••••••

Casinos,

ingo

alls

and VLTs

Casinos,

ingo

alls and

VLT lounges open to

fully

immunized people only.

Businesses where VLTS’s

are located must ensure 2

metres of physical

distancing unless a non

permeable physical barrier

is in place.

Proof of vaccination is

required.

Physical distancing is no

longer required between

VLTs.

Museums and

alleries

Open to 50 per cent

capacity.

Museums operate under

the requirement to show

proof of vaccination

(indoors only)

when open

to the public as a

museum.

If the museum is used as

a private venue for

another purpose (e.g.

wedding), then

appropriate orders apply.

Fairs and festivals

Limited to 500 unless

protocols and higher

attendance is approved by

public health.

Libraries

Open without capacity

limits.

No change

Professional sports

or performing arts

events

Open with no capacity

limits for patrons with

proof of vaccination.

No change

Horse and

racing

Open with no capacity

limits for patrons with

proof of vaccination, and a

plan approved by

ublic

ealth.

No change

Movies

heatres and

oncert

alls

Open to 50 per cent

pacity.

Proof of vaccination will be

required. No other

restrictions.

Weddings and

unerals

Open to 1,500 participants

for outdoor ceremonies,

unless the venue has a

capacity, then 50 per cent

or 150 people, whichever

is greater.

Indoor weddings and

funerals remain limited to

50 people or 50 per cent

of capacity, whichever is

greater.

Proof of vaccination will be

required

for events held in

licensed facilities.

Outdoor capacity limit of

Effective Sept. 7

Indoor

ommunity,

ultural and

gious

atherings

Open to 50 per cent

capacity or 150 persons,

whichever is greater,

masks must be worn at all

times.

No change

Outdoor

ommunity,

ultural and

eligious

atherings

Open to 1,500 persons or

50 per cent capacity,

whichever is greater.

in services continue

unrestricted.

No change

Personal

ervices

Open without capacity

restrictions.

No change

Indoor

ports and

ecreation

, including

dance, theatre and

music school.

Games, practices and

tournaments permitted,

capacity limit of

50 per

for spectators

Proof of vaccination will be

required, excluding youth

recreational sport.

Parents and coaches will

require proof of

vaccination.

Outdoor

ports and

ecreation

Games, practices and

tournaments permitted,

capacity limit of

50% for

spectators.

No change

Overnight

amps

Open with

limit of up to 15

staff and campers in a

group, no interaction

between groups and an

approved plan from public

health

o change

arkets,

arden

entres and

alls

Physical distancing

measures are required.

Masks required indoors

No change

Workplaces

Open without restrictions

No change

Indoor

atherings

Indoor gathering limits and

mask use rules apply.

No change

🔊 Listen to this