(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 CHANGES TO PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS
The following changes come into effect on Friday, Sept
3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., unless otherwise
noted.
Sector
Existing Restrictions
as of Aug
New Restrictions
as of Sept 3
Indoor
atherings in
ublic
paces
Up to 50 people, or 50 per
cent of capacity
whichever is greater
permitted.
No change
Outdoor
atherings
ublic
paces
Up to 1,500 people or
there is a capacity limit
then 50 per cent of
capacity or 150 people,
whichever is greater.
o 500 people
permitted outdoors in
public spaces.
Effective Sept. 7
Restaurants,
licensed premises
and food courts
Physical distancing when
not seated at a table
required. Use of hookah
and water pipes
prohibited. Members of the
public are required t
o be
seated at their table, with
some exceptions. Sound
levels not to exceed 80
decibels and dance floors
are closed.
Proof of vaccination is
required for those 12
years of age and older.
ood courts have
grace
period until Sept. 7 to
meet requirement
to check
proof of vaccination.
Individuals are not
required to provide proof
of vaccination to enter for
the sole purpose of picking
up takeout or delivery
orders.
All other restrictions have
been removed.
Gyms and
itness
entres
No capacity limits,
masks
are required when not
actively engaged in
physical activity.
Proof of vaccination will be
required.
Masks remain
required when not actively
engaged in physical
activity.
•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
•••••••
Casinos,
ingo
alls
and VLTs
Casinos,
ingo
alls and
VLT lounges open to
fully
immunized people only.
Businesses where VLTS’s
are located must ensure 2
metres of physical
distancing unless a non
permeable physical barrier
is in place.
Proof of vaccination is
required.
Physical distancing is no
longer required between
VLTs.
Museums and
alleries
Open to 50 per cent
capacity.
Museums operate under
the requirement to show
proof of vaccination
(indoors only)
when open
to the public as a
museum.
If the museum is used as
a private venue for
another purpose (e.g.
wedding), then
appropriate orders apply.
Fairs and festivals
Limited to 500 unless
protocols and higher
attendance is approved by
public health.
Libraries
Open without capacity
limits.
No change
Professional sports
or performing arts
events
Open with no capacity
limits for patrons with
proof of vaccination.
No change
Horse and
racing
Open with no capacity
limits for patrons with
proof of vaccination, and a
plan approved by
ublic
ealth.
No change
Movies
heatres and
oncert
alls
Open to 50 per cent
pacity.
Proof of vaccination will be
required. No other
restrictions.
Weddings and
unerals
Open to 1,500 participants
for outdoor ceremonies,
unless the venue has a
capacity, then 50 per cent
or 150 people, whichever
is greater.
Indoor weddings and
funerals remain limited to
50 people or 50 per cent
of capacity, whichever is
greater.
Proof of vaccination will be
required
for events held in
licensed facilities.
Outdoor capacity limit of
Effective Sept. 7
Indoor
ommunity,
ultural and
gious
atherings
Open to 50 per cent
capacity or 150 persons,
whichever is greater,
masks must be worn at all
times.
No change
Outdoor
ommunity,
ultural and
eligious
atherings
Open to 1,500 persons or
50 per cent capacity,
whichever is greater.
in services continue
unrestricted.
No change
Personal
ervices
Open without capacity
restrictions.
No change
Indoor
ports and
ecreation
, including
dance, theatre and
music school.
Games, practices and
tournaments permitted,
capacity limit of
50 per
for spectators
Proof of vaccination will be
required, excluding youth
recreational sport.
Parents and coaches will
require proof of
vaccination.
Outdoor
ports and
ecreation
Games, practices and
tournaments permitted,
capacity limit of
50% for
spectators.
No change
Overnight
amps
Open with
limit of up to 15
staff and campers in a
group, no interaction
between groups and an
approved plan from public
health
o change
arkets,
arden
entres and
alls
Physical distancing
measures are required.
Masks required indoors
No change
Workplaces
Open without restrictions
No change
Indoor
atherings
Indoor gathering limits and
mask use rules apply.
No change