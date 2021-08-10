(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 10, 2021

MANITOBA SUPPORTING PRODUCERS AFFECTED BYDROUGHT WITH $62 MILLION INVESTMENT IN AGRIRECOVERY

The Manitoba government will invest $62 million in programs under the AgriRecovery framework that will be designed to support livestock producers affected by this year’s drought conditions, to ensure producers have options to retain and care for their animals while also supporting the longer-term sustainability of the livestock sector, Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler announced today.

“This extremely dry weather has affected producers’ ability to find suitable pastures and feed for their animals which means that, without additional investment, producers are in the very difficult position of having to consider reducing their herds or leaving the industry altogether,” said Eichler. “There is no harder decision for a livestock producer. Our government is making this significant investment to ensure there are other options available, when they’re needed most. This builds on our existing programs and will help maintain livestock herds, ensure good animal care, and support Manitoba livestock producers to stay in their industry over the longer term.”

The minister noted programs are currently being developed and will include funding for feed assistance, feed transportation, cattle transportation and a herd rebuilding program.

“The drought conditions have been extremely stressful and challenging for Manitoba’s cattle producers, forcing them to make difficult short and long-term decisions about the future of their operations. This has not been easy for them or their families,” said Tyler Fulton, president, Manitoba Beef Producers. “Today’s announcement is very important as it recognizes both the immediate needs related to the feed situation, as well as looks ahead to a time when producers will consider rebuilding their herds. We appreciate the government’s commitment to the future of our sector and look forward to seeing more program details.”

Producers are struggling to maximize use of existing pasture and produce winter feed for their animals. Since dry conditions are affecting much of the Prairies, there are limited options to source feed. This is also resulting in very high feed prices. Manitoba is already seeing the effects of these factors, with Manitoba auction markets reporting large volume sales of all classes of cattle. Last week, total sales through auction markets were up 17 per cent as compared to last year. This is driving cattle prices downwards and the value of breeding cows has dropped by more than 50 per cent.

“Keystone Agricultural Producers welcomes this announcement and will continue to work with the provincial government, Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation and Manitoba’s farm organizations to ensure that programs address the challenges facing producers across our province,” said Bill Campbell, president, Keystone Agricultural Producers.

Last month, the Manitoba government asked the federal government to conduct an AgriRecovery assessment to determine if drought-related expenses would be covered under the program. Earlier this month, the Government of Canada announced it is ready to invest $100 million in its share of AgriRecovery programs due to drought and wildfires in Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, and is ready to seek further funding as needed. Programs will be developed to meet the specific needs of each jurisdiction.

The minister noted the livestock industry is important to Manitoba’s agriculture sector and the provincial economy. Livestock receipts in 2020 totalled $2.36 billion, representing about one-third of the province’s $7.02 billion in total farm cash receipts.

This funding provided through AgriRecovery will help to sustain the beef herd in the province and ensure it can continue to be a significant component of the Livestock Growth Strategy and Manitoba’s Protein Advantage Strategy in the years ahead.

Additional details will be shared with Manitoba producers as programs are developed and become available. For more information about managing dry conditions and other resources for producers, visit https://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/dry.html.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this