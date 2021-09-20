(AGENPARL) – lun 20 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

September 20, 2021

Manitoba Signature Museums Get Special Support

as Part of Manitoba 150

Over $160,000 to Help Preserve, Showcase

Manitoba’s History: Premier and Cox

In partnership with the Manitoba government, the Manitoba 150 Host Committee has provided funding to events and projects across the province, and as Manitoba 150 concludes, it will provide $166,600 to Manitoba’s Signature Museums to help support their work to capture and preserve the province’s history, Premier Kelvin Goertzen and Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox announced today.

“Museums help to provide us with a deeper understanding of the past. Museums provide us the opportunity to gather and celebrate, and more importantly to learn and to reflect,” said Goertzen. “There is no better time than in the celebration of our sesquicentennial to provide additional support to Manitoba’s Signature Museums so they can continue to share the stories of our past, which provide important learning opportunities for Manitobans and visitors of all ages.”

Each of the province’s seven designated signature museums will receive $23,800 as a grant that could be used for school and youth programming, exhibits, improving visitor experience or other improvements to these facilities that would support the mandate of conserving and promoting Manitoba’s history.

“We have so many wonderful and important stories to share, and we know that these seven great facilities and their dedicated staff and volunteers will make excellent use of this additional financial support to help tell the stories of our past and provide learning opportunities for the future,” added Cox. “Manitoba’s Signature Museums are well-known for their excellent programming, high-quality exhibits and visitor experiences, and we look forward to how they will continue to capture and preserve Manitoba’s history for generations to come.”

“Manitoba 150 is thrilled to invest in these amazing organizations that tell our collective stories and preserve Manitoba’s history for future generations,” said Monique LaCoste and Stuart Murray, co-chairs, Manitoba 150 Host Committee.

The signature museums program was established in 1998 through the designation of selected museums with the potential to be significantly enhanced as heritage tourism attractions. The seven museums, all designated as Travel Manitoba Star Attractions, are the Commonwealth Air Training Plan Museum (Brandon), the New Iceland Heritage Museum (Gimli), the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada (Winnipeg), the Mennonite Heritage Village (Steinbach), the Manitoba Agricultural Museum (Austin), Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum (Winnipeg) and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (Morden).

