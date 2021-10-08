(AGENPARL) – ven 08 ottobre 2021 [Manitoba : Communiqué]

October 8, 2021

Manitoba Government Announces Local Projects to Support the Preservation of Military Memorials Across the Province

The Manitoba government is unveiling the latest round of projects from the Military Memorial Conservation Grant (MMCG) program worth over $60,000 that will support the conservation and maintenance of important military memorials throughout the province, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox announced today.

“Our government is proud to support the work of local legions, veterans associations and communities to preserve military memorials, which provide all Manitobans the opportunity to reflect, learn and to give thanks to the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Cox. “We want to ensure these tributes to our veterans are preserved for the next generation, just as the peace and prosperity of our province was preserved through their efforts.”

The Manitoba government established the Military Memorials Conservation Fund in 2019 to provide grants toward war memorial conservation projects including statues, plaques and other tributes throughout Manitoba. The MMCG, which is supported by the Military Memorials Conservation Fund, received applications from veterans’ organizations, municipalities and private groups looking to preserve and maintain Manitoba military memorials.

From the latest round of applications, the following nine projects, totalling over $60,000, will be supported:

•Belgian Veterans’ Association Royal Canadian Legion Branch 107 – $2,500 for plaque restoration at the Belgian War Memorial;

•Dufferin Avenue Gang – $10,000 for the creation of memorial for 29 former Dufferin Avenue residents in Selkirk who served in the Second World War;

•Miami Parks Board – $3,000 for the installation of theThompson War Memorial developed through previous MMCG funding;

•Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77 – $3,967 for the conservation and restoration of the Emerson Memorial;

•Royal Canadian Legion Charleswood Branch 100 – $13,700 for the conservation of the Sherman tank;

•R.M. of Brokenhead and Town of Beausejour – $5,990 to clean and restore the Garson War Memorial, adding a plaque to commemorate peacekeeping and create accessible path to monument;

•R.M. of Brokenhead and Town of Beausejour – $10,137 to clean and restore the Tyndall War Memorial, adding a plaque to commemorate peacekeeping and create accessible path to monument;

•Municipality of Emerson-Franklin – $9,133 to clean and restore the R.M. of Franklin War Memorial, replacing the concrete base and pathway leading up to monument; and

•R.M. of Morris – $2,000 to repair and restore the Sperling cenotaph.

For more information on the program and updates on when the next application intake will open, visit www.gov.mb.ca/chc/grants/heritage_grants.html#mmcf.

