August 17, 2021

MANITOBA GOVERNMENT AND MANITOBA LIQUOR & LOTTERIES ANNOUNCE

FIRST SET OF WINNERS IN VAX TO WIN LOTTERY

– – –

Manitobans Have Chance at Second Draw

In September: Wharton

The first set of winners have been drawn in the province’s Vax to Win lottery, and their decision to be vaccinate and protect themselves and their community against COVID-19 has resulted in each of them winning $100,000, Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton announced today.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who have done their part and have been vaccinated as we responded to COVID-19 together,” said Wharton. “I would like to congratulate not only the winners, but everyone who has been immunized – you have helped protect yourself, your loved ones and our province.”

“We are incredibly proud and pleased to be involved in a campaign surrounding such an important cause,” said Manny Atwal, president and CEO, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries. “I’d like to congratulate all the winners and thank them for making the choice to get vaccinated – your decision helps us all. More good news is on the way in the weeks to come, with our youth winners and our second lottery draw in September.”

The following individuals have each won a prize of $100,000:

• Kerry Maskiew, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA);

• Garth Deleske, WRHA;

• Trent Fingler, WRHA;

• Jacqueline Martel, Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

• John Lyons, Prairie Mountain Health region;

• Dustin McDuffe, Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority; and

• Bernell Lavallee, Northern Health Region.

Local technology company, Funding Change, was integral in ensuring a secure and reliable draw for the lottery.

“Funding Change is very excited to bring security and accessibility to this process,” said Nicholas Tenszen, CEO and co-founder of Funding Change. “As a local, Manitoba tech company, we’re excited to be able to showcase our capacity and capabilities for these big draws and events. You don’t have to go outside of the province to win.”

The 10 winners of $25,000 scholarships have also been drawn and will be announced soon, the minister noted.

The next lottery deadline is Monday, Sept. 6. To be eligible, individuals must have received their second dose of vaccine on or before that date. Winners will be announced later that month, and will include:

• three $100,000 prizes (Winnipeg Regional Health Authority);

• four $100,000 prizes (Southern Health–Santé-Sud, Prairie Mountain Health, Interlake–Eastern and Northern Health regions); and

• 10 $25,000 scholarships (youth 12 to 17 years of age).

To find an immunization location or to book an appointment, visit https://protectmb.ca.

Manitobans who may not wish to participate in the Vax to Win lottery campaign can opt out by visiting www.vaxtowin.ca.

