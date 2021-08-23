(AGENPARL) – lun 23 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 23, 2021

MANITOBA ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

IN VAX TO WIN LOTTERY

– – –

Manitoba Youth Recognized For Protecting Themselves,

Their Communities: Ewasko

The 10 youth winners of the province’s Vax to Win lottery have been drawn and their decision to be immunized has resulted in each of them winning a $25,000 scholarship, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko announced today.

“We are very proud of how Manitoba’s youth have stepped up to be vaccinated, for their decision to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” said Ewasko. “I’d like to congratulate them all, and wish them the best of luck in their lives and studies going forward. They have bright futures, and we are confident these scholarships will be put to great use.”

These individuals have each won a scholarship worth $25,000:

• Kaylee Keefe,

• Chelsea Thiessen,

• Bea Catalla,

• Kaden Rozdeba,

• Kayla Harper,

• Crosby Wright,

• Ella Curtaz,

• Jordyn Recksiedler,

• Emma Curtaz, and

• Shaira Garcia.

The scholarships were given out regardless of heath region and will be held in trust until winners choose their post-secondary education plans.

Last week, the province announced the seven $100,000 winners from the Vax To Win lottery. The minister noted the deadline to be entered in the second lottery is Sept. 6. To be eligible to win the second draw, individuals must have received their second dose of vaccine on or before that date.

Winners will be announced later in September and will include:

• three $100,000 prizes (Winnipeg Regional Health Authority);

• four $100,000 prizes (Southern Health–Santé-Sud, Prairie Mountain Health, Interlake–Eastern and Northern health regions); and

• 10 $25,000 scholarships (youth 12 to 17 years of age).

To find an immunization location or to book an appointment, visit https://protectmb.ca.

Manitobans who may not wish to participate in the Vax to Win lottery campaign can opt out by visiting www.vaxtowin.ca.

