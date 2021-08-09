(AGENPARL) – lun 09 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 9, 2021

HOME OF NEW RECREATION CENTRE IN MINNEDOSA TO BE NAMED AFTER FORMER CABINET MINISTER, COMMUNITY LEADER HAROLD GILLESHAMMER

– – –

Addition of New Facility Will Improve Access to Community, Cultural and

Sporting Events for Residents and Visitors: Pallister

*Minnedosa Recreation and Events Centre, the home of a new arena and recreation centre in Minnedosa that will provide residents withbetter access to sport and recreation opportunities will be named after former member of the legislative assembly and cabinet minister Harold Gilleshammer, Premier Brian Pallister announced today.

“While investments like this support the health and well-being of community members, these kinds of critical infrastructure improvements also make a huge difference to the economic development and continued vitality of the community,” said Pallister. “I am proud to honour the legacy of Harold Gilleshammer by naming this recreation facility site after him, celebrating his support and leadership of the community for so many years.”

In addition to the current sport and recreation facilities on site, the new facility will feature:

• a full-sized ice surface;

• five dressing rooms for athletes;

• a fully-finished kitchen;

• upper and lower viewing areas, with a multipurpose space on the upper mezzanine floor;

• an elevator for accessibility; and

• an interior walking track.

A former teacher, Gilleshammer was first elected to the Manitoba legislature in 1988. He served in a number of cabinet portfolios, including family services, culture, heritage and citizenship, labour and finance. He retired from the legislature in 2003.

“The town of Minnedosa is home to dozens of popular sporting and other recreation events for Manitobans to enjoy every year, and naming this new facility after Harold Gilleshammer will honour his work in the community,” said Central Services Minister Reg Helwer. “Our government will continue to invest in projects that improve the quality of life for residents, and support projects that foster economic development by creating jobs and ensuring long-term sustainable infrastructure for Manitobans.”

In addition to the province’s $1.7 million contribution to the arena and recreation centre project, the Government of Canada will contribute $2 million and The Town of Minnedosa will contribute $3.4 million toward the total $7.2 million cost of the project.

“We are excited, grateful and welcome funding from the federal and provincial governments for our project,” said Pat Skatch, mayor, Town of Minnedosa. “We look forward to the completion of this project in the near future as it will provide recreation and sporting opportunities in our community for many years to come.”

