(AGENPARL) – ven 08 ottobre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

October 8, 2021

GOVERNMENT INTRODUCES AMENDMENTS TO HIGHLIGHT THE NATIONAL INQUIRY INTO MMIWG CALLS FOR JUSTICE IN MANITOBA’S PATH TO RECONCILIATION ACT

– – –

Everyone Has the Right to Safety and Everyone Has the Right to Live Free from Violence: Lagimodiere

The Manitoba government has introduced amendments to the Path to Reconciliation Act that would establish the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice of the as a key component of its approach to advancing truth and reconciliation in Manitoba, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced today.

“It is appropriate and necessary that Manitoba acknowledges the Calls for Justice within the Path to Reconciliation Act in order to shine further light on the importance of addressing the systemic causes of all forms of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people including sexual violence,” said Lagimodiere. “By adding the calls to the act, we will be better positioned to work across all of government to advance healing, support survivors and their families, and prevent future harm.”

Manitoba’s commitment to reconciliation is outlined in the Path to Reconciliation Act, which was the first reconciliation legislation of its kind in Canada. Under this legislation, Manitoba’s efforts are to be guided by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action and the principles set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Today, the government introduced amendments to Bill 75, the Path to Reconciliation Amendment Act that will affirm, in legislation, the government’s commitment to continued work to address this important issue by adding the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls Calls for Justice as a central and guiding aspect of the work being done, the minister noted.

On Dec. 8, 2015, the federal government announced the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The national inquiry released its final report on June 3, 2019, which included 231 Calls for Justice, directed to governments, industries, institutions, service providers and Canadians.

On Oct. 4, 2021, the province reflected on the importance of addressing violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people as part of Manitoba’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day. Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people continue to be disproportionately affected by gender-based violence.

Lagimodiere noted that addressing violence against Indigenous women and girls, in particular the incidences of missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls, is a priority for Manitoba, and it is the government’s intent to continue to take action to prevent and combat gender-based violence of all forms.

To learn more about the Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Reconciliation Strategy visit www.gov.mb.ca/inr/reconciliation-strategy/index.html.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this