October 14, 2021

Government Concludes Fall Legislative Session, Focused on Protecting Manitobans, Advancing Manitoba

The fall sitting of the third session of the 42nd legislature has concluded, having completed the final stages of implementing Budget 2021 and passing important legislation to protect and improve the services Manitobans rely on, Premier and government house leader Kelvin Goertzen announced today.

“Budget 2021 delivers record and historic investments in health care, education and social services, while providing significant financial relief for Manitobans at a time when they need it,” said Goertzen. “Our government remains focused on supporting Manitobans through this pandemic and laying the foundation for a strong and sustained economic recovery.”

During the condensed two-week session, bill 74, the Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2021 (BITSA) was passed, which supports the government’s budget commitments and continues the important work of making life more affordable for all Manitobans while providing significant financial support in the province’s fight against COVID-19, the premier said. The government passed bill 72, the Disability Support Act and amendments to the Manitoba Assistance Act, which will ensure income supports better meet the needs of those living with severe and prolonged disabilities and improve their quality of life, the premier noted

Additionally, bill 232, the Emancipation Day Act received unanimous support from all members of the legislature. The bill proclaims Aug. 1 of each year as Emancipation Day to recognize the heritage of Manitoba’s people of African descent and the important contributions the Black community have made and continue to make to the province, Goertzen added.

For more information on Budget 2021 measures, visit [www.gov.mb.ca/budget2021/index.html](file:///I:/ComInter/Comnews/DRAFT/www.gov.mb.ca/budget2021/index.html).

