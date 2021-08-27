(AGENPARL) – ven 27 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 27, 2021

FIRST PHASE OF NEW PERSONAL CARE HOME

OPENS IN CARMAN

New Facility Builds on Governments Commitment to

Increase the Number of Personal Care Home Beds for Seniors: Gordon

CARMAN—The first phase of a new 105-bed personal care home is opening here today, Health and Seniors Care Minster Audrey Gordon announced.

“For quite some time, there has been a demand for more personal care home spaces for people living in Carman and the surrounding communities,” said Gordon. “We are very pleased the first group of residents will be moving into Boyne Lodge and that we are able to build on our government’s commitment to increasing the number of personal care home beds to serve Manitobans closer to home.”

The first phase of the new Boyne Lodge features clusters of single resident rooms with washrooms and showers that form a local neighbourhood of nine to 10 resident rooms. Each neighbourhood includes kitchen, dining and activity spaces, as well as private lounge areas, storage, utility and resident-use laundry. The overall facility includes large, multi-purpose gathering spaces offices, staff areas, maintenance and housekeeping service areas and exterior patios, walkways and parking.

Following a review in 2016, Southern Health–Santé Sud officials determined there was sufficient demand to support additional personal care home (PCH) spaces in Carman. Population demographics also showed projected long-term growth for seniors living in the area.

“As evidenced in our 2016 review as well as our 2019 Community Health Assessment, long-term care needs are significant in the Carman area, with many families in the area seeking housing options for their loved ones,” said Jane Curtis, chief executive officer, Southern Health–Santé Sud. “We are grateful to all project partners, including the Manitoba government and Boyne Care Holdings, who were instrumental in helping to move this capital project forward.”

The minister noted today marks the opening of the first of two phases for the new personal care home. The new, 79-bed Boyne Lodge is located next to the original 70-bed personal care home built in 1967 and Boyne Towers. Owned and operated by Southern Health–Santé Sud, Boyne Towers is a seniors’ apartment complex (elderly persons’ housing), juxtaposed to the current PCH. The new facility accommodates residents with general dementia or other special needs. For the second phase, the current building will be renovated to add 26 beds and modern resident support space. The provincial government is providing $21.9 million of the $39.1 million total project costs.

“Boyne Care Holdings (2016) Inc. is pleased to see the opening of this care home which is the largest capital project our region has had,” said Brent Owen, chairperson of Boyne Care Holdings (2016) Inc. and mayor, Town of Carman. “The collaboration with all our partners in the surrounding communities is appreciated and we thank everyone who has contributed to making this personal care home a reality. We are excited for the residents to move into their new home and enjoy this wonderful facility.”

Boyne Care Holdings, which is represented by elected officials from the Town of Carman and surrounding municipalities of Dufferin, Thompson, Roland and Grey, developed the $39.1-million project proposal with the regional health authority. The province provided $21.9 million in capital funding for the project, with $17.2 million provided by Boyne Care Holdings.

Construction of this facility supports the provincial government’s commitment to increase the number of personal care home beds in Manitoba.

