(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

October 1, 2021

CHANGES TO LEGISLATION TO STREAMLINE PROCESS

FOR APPOINTING SUBSTITUTE DECISION-MAKERS NOW IN EFFECT: SQUIRES

Amendments to the Vulnerable Persons Living With a Mental Disability Act that streamline the process for appointing substitute decision-makers are now in effect, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced today.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that Manitobans with disabilities and their caregivers do not face any barriers or red tape when making important life decisions,” said Squires. “The amendments coming into effect today will help ensure that decisions affecting vulnerable people can be made in a timely manner, while at the same time protecting their rights.”

Under the revised legislation, the vulnerable persons’ commissioner may appoint a substitute decision-maker without referring a matter to a hearing panel if all interested parties agree and are given an opportunity to make their views known to the commissioner. Additional changes include: • the maximum term for renewing the appointment of a substitute decision-maker, other than the Public Guardian and Trustee, is increased to 10 years from five years; and • the maximum term for extending an emergency appointment or variation is increased to 60 days from 30 days.

The minister noted a number of safeguards to protect the rights of vulnerable people including a provision of notice to interested parties and an opportunity to request a hearing when the vulnerable persons’ commissioner decides not to refer a case to a hearing.

As well, the commissioner will always send applications to a hearing panel when there is insufficient evidence, conflicting viewpoints about the capacity of the vulnerable person, multiple substitute decision-maker applications for the same vulnerable person, communication issues between family and service/care providers, or any other concerns. The minister added the appointment of a substitute decision-maker is always a last resort, as vulnerable people are presumed to have the capacity to make decisions affecting themselves unless demonstrated otherwise. “Vulnerable people are encouraged to make their own decisions,” said Squires. “These amendments simply ensure their support networks are able to assist in a timely manner when needed.”

For more information on the Vulnerable Persons Living With a Mental Disability Act, visit: www.gov.mb.ca/fs/vpco/pubs/brochure.pdf.

For more information on the Vulnerable Persons’ Commissioner Office, visit: www.gov.mb.ca/fs/vpco/index.html.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this