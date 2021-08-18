(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 18, 2021

AUDREY GORDON APPOINTED AS

MANITOBA MINISTER OF HEALTH AND SENIORS CARE

Audrey Gordon has been appointed as Manitoba’s minister of health and seniors care, Premier Brian Pallister announced today.

“I am confident in Minister Gordon’s ability to lead this department as we continue to protect our health-care system and communities from the impacts of COVID-19 and work toward recovery,” said Pallister.

Gordon is currently the minister of mental health, wellness and recovery, and will continue to hold those responsibilities in addition to health and seniors care.

“Providers and staff across the health-care system have worked extremely hard to continue to provide quality care throughout the pandemic, and I want to thank them for their efforts,” said Gordon. “It is an honour to accept this appointment and I look forward to continuing to support their work through all the challenges we face during this difficult time.”

