July 15, 2021

ADDITIONAL #PROTECTMB OUTREACH AND INCENTIVE GRANTS AWARDED

TO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS TO HELP INCREASE VACCINATION RATES

16 New Grants to be Awarded, Nearly $600,000

In Total Funding Provided So Far: Stefanson, Squires

The Manitoba government is awarding its second round of #ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants, bringing the total funding provided to community groups to nearly $600,000 to help reduce vaccine hesitancy and protect Manitobans, Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced today.

“As our vaccine rollout continues to expand, we want to make sure communities have the support they need to encourage Manitobans to be vaccinated for protection against COVID-19,” said Stefanson. “Our first round of this initiative went very well, with 25 grants awarded to organizations in those communities where we see lower vaccine uptake. Today, we are pleased to announce an additional 16 grants to help reduce vaccine hesitancy and encourage people to get immunized.”

The #ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants offer funding of up to $20,000 to Manitoba organizations, businesses, churches and others who work in and with low vaccine-uptake communities to help increase their uptake. The second round of grants includes 16 awards that bring total funding to almost $600,000.

The program has seen success with more than 700 organizations expressing interest and more than 140 applications submitted to date. The province is actively encouraging new applications from rural and southern Manitoba, youth-serving agencies and organizations that serve people with disabilities.

“We know there are individuals who want to be vaccinated, or are considering it, but need support from people and organizations they know and trust to be confident in their decisions,” said Squires. “We had outstanding results with the first round of grants, and we continue to support and encourage community-based efforts to protect more Manitobans through immunizations.”

Among the organizations in the new group of grant recipients is the North End Women’s Centre in Winnipeg. The centre has been an active partner in addressing a low uptake in the north end of Winnipeg and surrounding communities, and its teams are delivering hundreds of vaccinations through multiple clinics. This grant will support the centre’s continued efforts including education, barrier reduction and outreach.

“Much of the work we do in the community is to help folks navigate complex systems,” said Kristi Beaune, director of organizational development, North End Women’s Centre. “The team at the North End Women’s Centre is so thrilled to be able to expand our efforts in protecting the community by getting more people vaccinated. By hosting pop-up clinics at our centre, it has definitely reduced some barriers and increased accessibility.”

New applicants are required to attend an information session on vaccine uptake and hesitancy and submit a simple proposal on their approach to addressing low uptake in their communities. Applicants are eligible for funding for staffing, outreach, food and other activities. Interested organizations can register for an information session at https://protectmb.ca/.

The ministers noted the Vax to Win Lottery, a creative incentive offering up to $2 million in prizes for people who choose to be vaccinated, will soon make its first draws. The lottery is secure, confidential and open to everyone who is vaccinated with their first shot on or before Aug. 2. More information can be found at www.vaxtowin.ca.

Details on the new grants can be found at https://protectmb.ca/.

