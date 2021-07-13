(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 13, 2021

RAIL CROSSING MAINTENANCE WILL AFFECT TRAFFIC AT DEACON’S CORNER –

PR 207 AT THE TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY – TODAY AND TOMORROW

– – –

Closure Will Impact Access to Lorette

And Commuter Traffic on Wednesday

Manitoba Infrastructure reports traffic will be disrupted and detoured at Deacon’s Corner, PR 207 at Trans-Canada Highway (PTH 1 east) for rail crossing repairs from 10 p.m., today, Tuesday, July 13 until approximately 2 p.m., tomorrow, Wednesday, July 14.

The temporary closure will affect access to Lorette and commuter traffic on Wednesday morning. The alternate route is PR 206. Repairs on the CN Rail Crossing will improve the ride over the crossing.

Message boards will be set up in advance to alert motorists. Manitoba Infrastructure will notify the regional RCMP detachment, other emergency services, local governments and others.

– 30 –

