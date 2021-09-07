(AGENPARL) – mar 07 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

September 7, 2021

PROVINCE TO PERMIT MAPLES LONG TERM

CARE HOME TO ADMIT NEW RESIDENTS

Manitoba Health and Seniors Care has advised Maples Long Term Care Home they can begin to accept new admissions to the facility starting today, Sept. 7.

The facility has provided detailed status updates outlining their plans and efforts to address concerns. These plans meet provincial standards.

The focus is to ensure safe and stable admission of new residents while maintaining a safe environment for existing residents. The approved admissions plan requires the facility to regularly report to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WHRA) and the province on the status of new admissions.

The facility’s admission plan will be monitored and allow one new resident per day, Monday to Friday, for the next three months.

The facility will be able to accept clients who are currently in hospital or in the community awaiting long-term care placement. This will add hospital capacity to help reduce wait times for needed surgeries following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility’s license will remain under review and officials will continue to undertake scheduled and unscheduled standards reviews of the Maples facility to ensure residents are receiving quality care.

For more information and updates related to the Maples Long Term Care Home review, visit the https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/maples_review.html.

