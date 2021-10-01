(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

October 1, 2021

PROVINCE ADVISES PTH 100 (SOUTH PERIMETER) WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED TO A TWO-LANE ROADWAY FOR CONSTRUCTION AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS OCT. 4 TO 21

– – –

Motorists Encouraged To Use Caution and Be Patient

Manitoba Infrastructure reports traffic will be delayed along various sections of PTH 100 (the South Perimeter Highway) with the start of a construction project on Monday, Oct. 4 and continuing until approximately Oct. 21.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on PTH 100 and reopened to two lanes when crews are not on site. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h while workers are present and 80 km/h if travelling on a milled surface and workers are not present. A safety flag crew will be present and will direct traffic as required. The project does not require any detours. The work will involve milling, which is grinding and removing the existing road surface before resurfacing with new asphalt pavement and then paving the surfaces.

The work schedule locations at this time are:

• PTH 100 at PTH 3:

o milling Monday, Oct. 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and

o paving Tuesday, Oct. 5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• PTH 100 from Wilkes Avenue to Portage Avenue:

o milling Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a night shift; 

– back-up milling days Oct. 7 and 8

o paving Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10; 

– back-up paving day Monday, Oct. 11.

• PTH 100 from Portage Avenue to Centreport Canada Way:

o milling north-bound lanes Monday, Oct. 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

o paving north-bound lanes Tuesday, Oct. 19 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

o milling south-bound lanes Wednesday, Oct. 20 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and

o paving south-bound lanes Thursday, Oct. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Manitoba Infrastructure will update impacts to traffic through the Manitoba 511 information system at www.manitoba511.ca/en/index.html.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this