August 27, 2021

MANITOBA INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISES OF CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES ON PROVINCIAL TRUNK HIGHWAY (PTH) 9

Motorists Encouraged to Use Alternate Route, PTH 9 Temporarily Reduced to Two Lanes From the North Perimeter to Balderstone Road from Aug. 30 to Mid-October

As part of Manitoba Infrastructure’s commitment towards enhanced safety across the provincial highway network, the department advises a construction project will begin Aug. 30 along Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 9 from PTH 101 (the North Perimeter Highway) to Balderstone Road.

The proposed project includes the widening of PTH 9 to construct a four-lane divided highway with a raised centre median. Several safety improvements will be constructed including dedicated left-turn lanes at all intersections. An additional activity lane will be constructed in the northbound direction. This extra curb lane is being added due to the high number of intersections in the northbound direction at these three locations and it will allow for safer right turns onto and off PTH 9.

To accommodate construction, traffic will be reduced to two lanes along this section of highway and motorists can expect delays. The two lanes will be closed temporarily for approximately six weeks, and as a result, northbound traffic will be temporarily shifted to one of the adjacent southbound lanes until mid-October. Existing accesses to the highway will remain open.

The province will use traffic signals at strategic intersections, as well as construction signage and flaggers to assist drivers when required, and the regional RCMP detachment, other emergency services and local governments are aware of the temporary restrictions.

Motorists are advised to consider PTH 8 as a primary alternative route, with Provincial Road (PR) 204 and PTH 59 as additional alternatives.

