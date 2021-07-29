(AGENPARL) – gio 29 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 29, 2021

MANITOBA FINANCE OFFICIALS MAKE ARRESTS,

SEIZE CONTRABAND TOBACCO PRODUCTS

The Taxation Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of Manitoba Finance seized 87,900 contraband cigarettes from a Winnipeg residence July 27.

There were multiple illegal brands such as Playfare Full Flavour, DM Original, Dumont Full Flavour, Playfare Menthol, Canadian Goose Blue, Canadian Goose Red and zip-lock baggies containing 200 loose cigarettes. All of these brands are considered illegal anywhere in Canada and are ineligible for a tobacco tax stamp.

The seizure resulted in the arrest of two men from Winnipeg, aged 47 and 29. The province stood to lose $26,370 in tax revenue if these cigarettes had been sold. The two men will face charges under Manitoba’s Tobacco Tax Act and the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act. For a first-time offence under the provincial tax acts, if convicted, the individuals face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment. In addition, they may face a triple tax penalty of $79,110. The accused will also face charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

