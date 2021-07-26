(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 26, 2021

MANITOBA EMERGENCY MEASURES ORGANIZATION

WILDFIRE BULLETIN

The province, with representatives from multiple departments and agencies, including the Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) and the Manitoba Wildfire Service as well other partners, are monitoring 23 new fires reported over weekend, with no communities at direct risk of fire. There are currently 128 active fires and 351 fires to date.

Impacted hydro lines along the east shore of Lake Winnipeg have now been restored.

Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi remain without power. Although a partial patrol of this line was conducted, fires are still burning in this area and no estimation of restoration can be given at this time.

The Manitoba Emergency Control Centre is working with BellMTS, RCMP and the Manitoba Wildfire Service at Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations to maintain communications in area.

EMO continues to host daily wildfire co-ordination meetings with the wildfire service of Manitoba Conservation and Climate, Manitoba Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations (IRNR), emergency social services of Manitoba Families, the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC) of Manitoba Municipal Relations, public health officials and Shared Health to support the provincial response. EMO also works with federal partners and response agencies supporting the federal response.

For more information on Manitoba’s wildfire situation, visit www.gov.mb.ca/wildfire/index.html.

