May 27, 2022

Manitoba Drivers Reminded to be Safe

When Passing 4-H Highway Cleanup Crews

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers to take extra caution this weekend as a provincewide road cleanup campaign led by 4-H members will take place May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Safety is of utmost importance. All 4-H participants will be wearing a safety vest and areas being cleaned will be marked with safety signs. Motorists are reminded to be aware of the added foot traffic alongside Manitoba’s highways and roads. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and any traffic barriers, trucks, equipment and volunteers, slow down in marked cleanup areas and remove all distractions to ensure you are paying attention to the road.

In 2019, 19 clubs participated and cleaned nearly 214 kilometres of highways and roadsides. There was no cleanup organized in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case of rain, the alternate date for the cleanup campaign is June 4.

For the most recent information on road conditions or highway safety, visit [www.manitoba511.ca](http://www.manitoba511.ca/), call 511 or follow the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/MBGovRoads. For more information on Manitoba’s agricultural programs and services, follow the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/MBGovAg.

To learn more about 4-H in Manitoba, visit [www.4h.mb.ca](http://www.4h.mb.ca/).

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-451-7109.

