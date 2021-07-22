(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 22, 2021

LOW PRECIPITATION AND

WATER LEVELS ADVISORY

Manitoba Infrastructure is advising people of record-low precipitation levels in most Manitoba watersheds has led to well-below normal to record dry soil moisture in some locations.

Flows and water levels are below normal to well-below normal in most southern and central Manitoba rivers and lakes with dry conditions forecast to continue until fall of 2021.

Provincial water control structures are being operated to mitigate low water level conditions. The Fairford Water Control Structure is being operated to balance the low water level effects at Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin, while trying to maintain the minimum desirable flow at the Fairford River.

The Shellmouth Dam is being operated to supplement water for the lower Assiniboine River irrigators and water supply users, while trying to maintain the desirable summer level for the upstream stakeholders for recreational use.

In addition, the Portage reservoir is being kept at the desirable level to give sufficient head for water intakes from the reservoir and providing allocated flow to license holders on the diversion.

