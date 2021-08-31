(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 31, 2021

KELVIN GOERTZEN SELECTED

AS PREMIER DESIGNATE

– – –

23rd Premier to be Sworn in Tomorrow

Following the resignation of Premier Brian Pallister, the government caucus has chosen Deputy Premier and Minister of Legislative and Public Affairs Kelvin Goertzen as the next premier of Manitoba.

Goertzen was first elected in 2003 as the member of the legislative assembly for Steinbach and served in a number of roles both as a critic in opposition and as the government house leader, minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living and Education and Training, and most recently as minister of Legislative and Public Affairs as well as deputy premier.

Goertzen will be sworn in as Manitoba’s 23rd premier on Sept. 1, 2021.

