(AGENPARL) – gio 05 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 5, 2021

HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK

An outbreak of Hepatitis A linked to exposure to frozen mangoes has been reported in Canada. To date, three confirmed cases have been reported: two in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia. One probable case was recently identified in Manitoba. Individuals became sick between late March and mid-July 2021.

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued a recall for the following products on July 31. Individuals who have purchased the recalled mango products should not eat them. The products can be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Brand

Product

Codes

Nature’s Touch

Mangoes (frozen)

Best Before 2022 NO 09

Compliments

Mangoes Mania (frozen)

600 g

Best Before 2022 NO 10 and Best Before 2022 DE 18

Irresistibles

Mango Chunks (frozen)

600 g

Best Before 2022 NO 10

President’s Choice

Mango Chunks (frozen)

600 g

Best Before 2022 NO 06 and Best Before 2022 NO 10

Provincial public health officials advise that vaccination for Hepatitis A can prevent the onset of symptoms. Anyone who has eaten one of the recalled brands of frozen mangoes in the last 14 days and has not been fully immunized for Hepatitis A should contact Health Links – Info Santé at 204-788-8200 in Winnipeg or 1-888-315-9257 toll-free to determine if they should be vaccinated.

If you are unsure whether a frozen mango product you have in your home is part of the food recall warning, do not consume it. Secure the product in a plastic bag, throw it out and wash your hands with warm soapy water.

If you order food and drinks containing frozen mangoes at a restaurant or food establishment, ask the staff whether the mangoes are part of the food recall warning. If they are, or if they don’t know, don’t eat or drink these food products.

Wash and sanitize any drawers or shelves in fridge and freezer areas where recalled and opened products were stored. Wash your hands before and after preparing or eating food, and after using the washroom or changing diapers.

If a person has been infected with Hepatitis A, it is possible to spread the virus to other people before you experience any symptoms. If you have been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, do not prepare or serve food and drinks to others.

Not everyone who is infected will have symptoms. Symptoms are more likely to occur in adults than in children. Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

• fever;

• dark urine;

• loss of appetite;

• fatigue (tiredness);

• nausea and vomiting;

• stomach cramps or abdominal pain; and

• jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

After you have been exposed to Hepatitis A, symptoms typically appear 14 to 28 days later, but may occur up to 50 days later. Symptoms usually last less than two months. Mild symptoms may last only one or two weeks, while severe symptoms can last up to nine months.

For more information on the outbreak, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2021/outbreak-hepatitis-a-infections-frozen-mangoes.html.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this