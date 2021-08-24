(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 24, 2021

FIRE BULLETIN

Recent rains have allowed the Manitoba Wildfire Service to remove the last of the fire and travel restrictions that had been in place in Area 4. This is the large area north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border, including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River. Manitobans are reminded there are still some areas where the risk of wildfire may still exist even after the rain, therefore caution is required. These restrictions will be lifted at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Outdoor Burning

Provincial burning permits will once again be available through the local or regional Manitoba Conservation and Climate offices. The issue of any burning permit remains at the discretion of the issuing officer and may require a site examination, further conditions or both, prior to issue. A reminder that campfires are permitted only in approved pits.

Restrictions in Provincial Parks

All provincial park trails are open and campfires permitted in approved pits only. Restriction information for provincial parks is available at www.manitobaparks.com.

Fireworks and Sky Lanterns

Fireworks and sky lanterns are rohibited in provincial parks at all times.

A Provincial Fireworks Authorization is required to use any fireworks or sky lanterns within Fire and Travel Restriction Areas.

The Province’s Fire and Travel Restrictions map will be updated to reflect these updated restrictions. Confirm area restrictions before heading outdoors at www.gov.mb.ca/sd/fire/Restrictions/index.html.

Many municipalities have implemented burning restrictions. Check with local municipal offices for more information or view the interactive Current Municipal Burning Restrictions at www.manitoba.ca/wildfire/burn_conditions.html. The province will not issue burning permits within or areas bordering any municipality where municipal burning restrictions are already in place.

