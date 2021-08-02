(AGENPARL) – lun 02 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 2, 2021

FIRE BULLETIN

The province has ordered the evacuation of the Davidson Lake cottage subdivision, located in Nopiming Provincial Park by 4 p.m. today, Aug. 2.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service and Manitoba Parks and Protected Spaces Branch advise that a large fire in eastern Ontario near the Manitoba border (Kenora 051) continues to advance west toward the Manitoba border.

Value protection efforts on structures at Davidson Lake are underway. This involves placing sprinklers on cottages and other structures.

As well, a notification has been issued for cottagers and residents of a potential evacuation of the nearby Booster Lake, Flanders Lake and Bird Lake areas.

An updated provincial Fire and Travel Restrictions map is available at:

www.gov.mb.ca/sd/fire/Restrictions/index.html.

Many municipalities have already proactively implemented burning restrictions. Check with local municipal offices for more information or view the interactive Current Municipal Burning Restrictions at www.manitoba.ca/wildfire/burn_conditions.html. The province does not issue burning permits within or areas bordering any municipality where municipal burning restrictions are already in place.

Wildfires across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and northwest Ontario will continue to bring smoke into all parts of the province until conditions improve. This will be dependent on wind direction. Air-quality reports are available on the Government of Canada website at:

https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/mbaq-001_e.html.

