(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 22, 2021

FIRE BULLETIN

The Manitoba Wildfire Service advises that thanks to recent rainfall in some areas of the province, there will be a gradual lifting of some fire and travel restrictions. However, some areas of the province still face high to extreme fire danger levels. These changes to fire

Outdoor Burning

All provincial burning permits remain cancelled provincewide and new permits will not be issued until conditions improve.

Area 4 remains at level 4 fire and travel restrictions, which essentially means the area is closed, and a full travel ban is in effect. Area 4 covers the large area north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border, including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River.

Level 4 Fire and Travel Restrictions: Imposed in Area 4

• No access permitted. Travel ban in effect.

• No access to cottages.

• Permanent residents must be ready to leave on an hour’s notice.

• Campfires are not permitted.

Level 2 Fire and Travel Restrictions: Imposed in Areas 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 16

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• Motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit.

• Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds.

• Campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

• Wayside parks remain open.

• Landing and launching is restricted to developed shorelines only.

• Industry and outfitters may be restricted in their operations and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information.

Level 1 Fire and Travel Restrictions: Remain for Area 15

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• Campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

🔊 Listen to this