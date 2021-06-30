(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 30, 2021

FIRE BULLETIN

The Manitoba Wildfire Service advises that due to continued dry conditions and hot weather, the fire danger across south and central regions of Manitoba are approaching high to extreme, while danger levels in the north are moderate and continue to increase as well.

The public is reminded to use extreme caution around fire, especially in wilderness areas over Canada Day and into the weekend. Fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited in provincial parks and a permit is required to use them anywhere in the Burn Permit Area. Permits can be obtained at any Manitoba Conservation and Climate office. Campfires are only allowed within an approved pit.

The province detected 13 new fires since June 27 and additional lightning starts are anticipated. The majority of the new fire starts were east of Lake Winnipeg. Two new fires are being actioned in the Western Fire Region, northeast of Cedar Lake. In addition, there are multiple wildfires in northwest Ontario with smoke visible from the Whiteshell, Nopiming and Atikaki provincial parks. These fires are not a threat to Manitoba, but continue to be monitored.

Work continues on a large wildfire (EA 044) north of the RM of Grahamdale. Provincial fire crews remain assigned to the area and smoke from this fire may be visible at times from PTH 6. Although lightning-caused fires are the greatest threat at this time of year, the possibility of human-caused fires is also a concern. The public is asked to be extra careful with any fireworks displays, campfires or any other activity that could start a wildfire.

Many municipalities have already proactively implemented burning restrictions this spring, so be sure to check with local municipal offices for more information or view the interactive Current Municipal Burning Restrictions at www.manitoba.ca/wildfire/burn_conditions.html. The province will not issue any burning permits within or areas bordering any municipality where the burning restrictions are already in place.

For areas where ATV/UTV use is allowed, riders are reminded they can play a role in protecting Manitoba’s forests. Anyone using an ATV is asked to stay on developed trails, do not ride or idle in tall grass and avoid dry areas. Ensure the ATV has a working spark arrestor, check areas around the engine and exhaust frequently, and carefully remove and extinguish any debris from these areas. Operators are also reminded to be prepared by carrying a fire extinguisher, axe and shovel and regularly check behind you as you ride to ensure nothing has ignited.

🔊 Listen to this