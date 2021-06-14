(AGENPARL) – lun 14 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 14, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE

BULLETIN #91

Eligibility

Eligibility for second doses has been expanded to include individuals who received their first dose on or before May 10. Manitobans are strongly reminded that only those eligible to book appointments based on the date of their first dose or other provincial criteria should book second-dose appointments at this time.

Additionally, all Indigenous people in Manitoba and individuals with specific health conditions are also eligible to book their second dose, as long as they meet the minimum time interval between doses. For more information, visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/eligibility-criteria.html#second-dose.

All people aged 12 and up are eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

Individuals can book online at https://protectmb.ca or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222).

Vaccine Administration

A total of 1,045,956 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

Appointments

The Leila super site (770 Leila Ave.) in Winnipeg will be allowing walk-in appointments this week for first-dose immunizations. Walk-in hours include:

• June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.,

• June 16 from 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and

• June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Eligible people can book first- and second-dose appointments at supersites in Gimli, Dauphin, Steinbach, Winnipeg (RBC Convention Centre, Leila), Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk, Morden and The Pas. Pop-up clinics have been scheduled throughout the province in June. Indigenous people can also attend an urban Indigenous clinic led by community organizations in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and Portage la Prairie.

A complete listing and searchable map is available online at https://protectmb.ca. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Manitobans are reminded to fill out a second consent form for their second-dose appointment. To fill out and print the consent forms before your appointment, visit:

https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/resources.html#forms.

Vaccine Supply and Distribution

To date, 1,154,390 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 829,530 doses of Pfizer vaccine;

• 233,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Manitoba is expecting delivery of 87,750 doses of Pfizer and 105,000 of Moderna this week.

Additional Information

Individuals who are fully vaccinated can now request a digital or physical immunization card. For more information, visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunization-record.html#immunization-cards

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca. For regular updates, visit https://protectmb.ca and sign up for the weekly e-newsletter.

All data in this bulletin is current as of June 13 unless noted otherwise.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-945-4916.

