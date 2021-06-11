(AGENPARL) – ven 11 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 11, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE

BULLETIN #90

The Leila super site (770 Leila Ave.) in Winnipeg will be allowing walk-in appointments next week for first-dose immunizations. Walk-in hours include:

• June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.,

• June 16 from 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and

• June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Eligibility

Eligibility for second doses has been expanded to include individuals who received their first dose on or before May 6. Manitobans are strongly reminded that only those eligible to book appointments based on the date of their first dose or other provincial criteria should book second-dose appointments at this time.

Additionally, all Indigenous people in Manitoba and individuals with specific health conditions are also eligible to book their second dose, as long as they meet the minimum time interval between doses. For more information, visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/eligibility-criteria.html#second-dose.

All people aged 12 and up are eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

Individuals can book online at https://protectmb.ca or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222). People will need to know the date they received their first dose and the type of vaccine received. This information can continue to be accessed at https://sharedhealthmb.ca/covid19/test-results/ or by calling a local public health office. A directory can be found at www.gov.mb.ca/health/publichealth/offices.html. Note that vaccine appointments cannot be booked through public health offices.

Vaccine Administration

A total of 1,003,678 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

Next week, focused immunization teams will provide immunizations at the following congregate living facilities: Winnipeg Remand Centre, Women’s Correctional Centre, Brandon Correctional Centre, Selkirk Mental Health Centre and Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

Appointments

Eligible people can book appointments at super sites in Gimli, Dauphin, Steinbach, Winnipeg (RBC Convention Centre, Leila), Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk, Morden and The Pas. Pop-up clinics have been scheduled throughout the province in June. Indigenous people can also attend an urban Indigenous clinic led by community organizations in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and Portage la Prairie.

A complete listing and searchable map is available online at https://protectmb.ca. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Manitobans are reminded to fill out a second consent form for their second dose appointment. This will ensure any changes in your health status can be reviewed before your second dose. Providers will have the most up-to-date information in case you are getting a different vaccine and can review any updates on allergic reactions to vaccines. To fill out and print the consent forms before your appointment, visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/resources.html#forms.

Vaccine Supply and Distribution

To date, 1,154,390 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 829,530 doses of Pfizer vaccine;

• 233,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Manitoba is expecting delivery of 87,750 doses of Pfizer next week.

Additional Information

The province has launched a new lottery that will award nearly $2 million to people who get their vaccine. For more details about the Manitoba Vaccination Lottery, visit https://protectmb.ca/lottery.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated can now request a digital or physical immunization card. For more information, visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunization-record.html#immunization-cards.

It is recommended that people receive the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their first and second doses where possible. When the same vaccine is not readily available, you can book an appointment for either Pfizer or Moderna as the second dose. Individuals can also choose to book the earliest vaccine available to them for their second dose. Due to ongoing vaccine supply challenges, there may be situations where the vaccine initially offered at the clinic will be changed to the vaccine that is currently available. Young people aged 12 to 17 must continue to receive Pfizer for both doses, as this is currently the only vaccine approved for use in this age group.

When attending a first- or second-dose vaccine appointment, people are reminded to bring their completed consent form (available online at https://protectmb.ca), wear a short-sleeved shirt, wear a mask, and bring their health card or other form of identification. To help support good physical distancing on site, people should arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

Young people aged 12 to 15 can attend their appointment with a parent, guardian or caregiver, or bring a signed consent form at the time of their appointment. If the youth attends without a guardian and without a signed consent form, they will go through an informed consent process to assess their ability to consent on their own and proceed with the vaccine. Young people aged 16 and 17 can sign their own consent form.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca. For regular updates, visit https://protectmb.ca and sign up for the weekly e-newsletter.

All data in this bulletin is current as of June 10 unless noted otherwise.

