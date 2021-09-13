(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]
September 13, 2021
COVID-19 VACCINE
BULLETIN #122
School-Based Immunizations
Beginning next week, COVID-19 immunizations will be available to young people at school-based clinics. These clinics will be offered during school hours and in some cases, clinics will continue to operate outside school hours as a pop-up clinic for all members of the community. Parents and guardians who wish to be immunized with their children or attend their child’s immunization can do during the pop-up clinic outside of school hours. School clinics are expected to run for four to six weeks.
For more information about school-based immunization clinics, visit https://protectmb.ca/school-immunizations/.
Mobile and Pop-up Clinics
The following mobile clinics will be held this week:
• Prawda Shell gas station, Trans-Canada Highway near Hadashville, today, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• near 94 McGregor St., Winnipeg, on Tuesday, Sept .14 from noon to 6 p.m., hosted by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre and the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre; and
• Provencher Park, 271 de la Cathedrale Ave., Winnipeg, on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., in partnership with the Mex Y Can Association of Manitoba Inc.
A pop-up clinic is taking place at Yellowhead Centre Hall, 175 Mountain Ave., Neepawa, on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Eligibility
Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine includes anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009.
Vaccine Administration, Supply and Distribution
A total of 1,943,295 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.
All Manitoba super sites are offering walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations. For hours and days of operation, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).
Vaccine sites in the province are considered clinical areas and mask wearing is required.
To date, 2,435,830 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:
• 1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;
• 808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and
• 91,960 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Additional Information
More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca.
For more information about COVID-19 immunization records and cards, visit
https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunizationrecord/index.html.
– 30 –
—————————————————————
For more information:
– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.
– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.
– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.