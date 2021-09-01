(AGENPARL) – mer 01 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

September 1, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE BULLETIN #120

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine includes anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009. The date of someone’s second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first.

Vaccine Administration, Supply and Distribution

A total of 1,906,312 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

All Manitoba supersites are offering walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations. For hours and days of operation, visit https://www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Vaccine sites in the province are considered clinical areas and mask-wearing is required.

To date, 2,435,830 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;

• 808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,960 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additional Information

Applications are still being accepted for the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants. Up to $20,000 is available to organizations, businesses, schools and other groups with a connection to a community with lower vaccine uptake. More information can be found at https://protectmb.ca/grant-applications/.

The second Vax to Win lottery draw will be held in September. To be eligible, people must receive their second dose of vaccine on or before Sept. 6.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca. For more information about COVID-19 immunization records and cards,

visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunizationrecord/index.html.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this