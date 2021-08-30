(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 30, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE

BULLETIN #119

Individuals who do not have a Manitoba health card can now request a Manitoba immunization card if they meet the following requirements:

• have received two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the final dose more than 14 days ago; and

• have submitted proof of any COVID vaccination(s) received outside of Manitoba to public health, and the data has been recorded in the system.

Individuals can call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) to speak with an agent, who will provide a client identification number for the digital version of the card. The agent can also request a physical card on behalf of callers.

Leila Super Site

The last appointments at the Leila super site will be held today. The vaccine implementation task force would like to recognize and thank the staff and volunteers who have dedicated their time to support the vaccine rollout at this location.

Eligibility

Eligibility now includes anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009. The date of someone’s second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first. Visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html to find a location to be immunized. Walk-in appointments are available at many locations, or appointments can be booked online at https://protectmb.ca/ or by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222).

Vaccine Administration, Supply and Distribution

A total of 1,900,265 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

All Manitoba super sites are open and offering walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations, with adjusted clinic hours. For hours and days of operation, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Vaccine sites in the province are considered clinical areas and mask wearing is required.

There are now more than 100 independent immunization partners providing COVID-19 vaccines in all regions of the province. Hospitals, personal care homes and correctional facilities, as well as mental health, public health, community health and home care providers will be administering vaccine doses to eligible individuals within their respective regions. More information can be found at https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/iipc/index.html.

To date, 2,435,830 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;

• 808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,960 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additional Information

Applications are still being accepted for the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants. Up to $20,000 is available to organizations, businesses, schools and other groups with a connection to a community with lower vaccine uptake. More information can be found at https://protectmb.ca/grant-applications/.

For more information about COVID-19 immunization records and cards, visit:

https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunizationrecord/index.html.

A second draw will be held in September. To be eligible, people will have to get their second dose of vaccine on or before Sept. 6.

The youth immunization catch-up program is now taking appointments for immunizations such as HPV, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Appointments can be made at many provincial vaccine sites online or by contacting the vaccine call centre (toll-free) at 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222).

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca/.

