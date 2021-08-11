(AGENPARL) – mer 11 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 11, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE

BULLETIN #114

The youth immunization catch-up program is now taking appointments for immunizations such as HPV, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Young people who have missed these routine school-based immunizations due to the pandemic can make an appointment at many provincial vaccine sites online or by contacting the vaccine call centre at 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222)

Information is being mailed out to parents and caregivers soon and is posted at https://protectmb.ca/school-immunizations/. Catch-up appointments will be available beginning the week of Aug. 23.

Eligibility

All people aged 12 and up are now eligible for their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The date of the second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first.

Vaccine Administration, Supply and Distribution

A total of 1,844,193 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

All Manitoba super sites are open and offering walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations, with adjusted clinic hours. For hours and days of operation, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Vaccine sites in the province are considered clinical areas and mask-wearing is required.

To date, 2,435,630 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;

• 808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additional Information

To be considered fully immunized, individuals require two doses of vaccine. Individuals who need to update any missing or inaccurate information on their immunization records or apply for an immunization card can use the e-form at https://forms.gov.mb.ca/covid-immunization-record-request/ or call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) and follow the prompts.

The Manitoba Immunization Card app allows people to access their digital card when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data services. To download the mobile app for iOS and Android, visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunizationrecord/index.html.

Applications are still being accepted for the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants. Up to $20,000 is available to organizations, businesses, schools and other groups with a connection to a community with lower vaccine uptake. More information can be found at https://protectmb.ca/grant-applications/.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca/.

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

