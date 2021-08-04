(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 4, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE BULLETIN #112

All Manitoba supersites are open and offering walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations, with adjusted clinic hours. For hours and days of operation, visit https://www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html.

Eligibility

All people aged 12 and up are now eligible for their first or second dose. The date of the second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first vaccination.

Vaccine Administration, Supply and Distribution

A total of 1,816,658 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

To date, 2,435,630 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;

• 808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Appointments and Walk-ins

Moderna and Pfizer appointments are open and available to book as early as today.

A complete listing and searchable map of all vaccine sites, including urban Indigenous clinics and pop-up clinics, is available online at protectmb.ca. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

#ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants

Applications are still being accepted for the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants. Up to $20,000 is available to organizations, businesses, schools and other groups with a connection to a community with lower vaccine uptake. More information can be found at https://protectmb.ca/grant-applications/.

Additional Information

To be considered fully immunized, individuals require two doses of vaccine. These can be the same or different brands of vaccine. Individuals who need to update any missing or inaccurate information on their immunization records or apply for an immunization card can use the e-form at https://forms.gov.mb.ca/covid-immunization-record-request/ or call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) and follow the prompts.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca.

All data in this bulletin is current as of Aug. 3 unless noted otherwise.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this