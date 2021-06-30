(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 30, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE

BULLETIN #98

Eligibility

All people aged 12 and up are now eligible to make their first or second-dose appointment. The date of the second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first vaccination. For more information, visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/eligibility-criteria.html#second-dose. Individuals can book online at http://protectmb.ca or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222).

Vaccine Administration

A total of 1,388,305 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

Appointments and Walk-Ins

From today to Sunday, July 4, the Leila super site in Winnipeg will be offering walk-in Pfizer doses for youth aged 12 to 17. Approximately 330 doses will be available daily. In anticipation of significant demand, individuals in line will be given a colour-coded ticket, which will identify a time-slot later in the same day when they will be able to get their vaccine.

Parents, caregivers or other adults who have a booked Pfizer appointment can continue to transfer their appointment to a 12- to 17-year-old youth, through the provincial call centre.

All super sites, except RBC Convention Centre, are now offering walk-in appointments. The number of walk-ins may vary by day and by site, but are approximately 10 per cent of all doses available. It is important to note that a limited number of walk-ins are available on a daily basis. Sites will continue to prioritize first-dose immunizations for walk-ins when possible.

Fifteen medical clinics and pharmacies are regional hubs for AstraZeneca vaccinations. Individuals can use the online vaccine finder at https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html to find a location with available doses.

A complete listing and searchable map of all vaccine sites, including urban Indigenous clinics and pop-up clinics, is available online at http://protectmb.ca. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Vaccine Supply and Distribution

To date, 1,808,830 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 1,086,930 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;

• 630,140 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Manitoba is expecting 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccine to be delivered this week.

Additional Information

To be considered fully immunized, individuals require two doses of vaccine. These can be the same or different brands of vaccine. Individuals who are fully vaccinated can now request a digital or physical immunization card. For more information, visit:

https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunization-record.html#immunization-cards.

People who received a COVID-19 vaccine outside of Manitoba should complete the e-form at https://forms.gov.mb.ca/covid-immunization-record-request/ to update their immunization information. This e-form can also be used to request other updates or corrections to a COVID-19 immunization. Individuals may also contact their local public health office for assistance, if needed.

Manitobans are reminded to fill out a second consent form for their second-dose appointment. To fill out and print the consent forms before your appointment, visit:

https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/resources.html#forms.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and http://protectmb.ca.

All data in this bulletin is current as of June 29 unless noted otherwise.

– 30 –

