(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

October 1, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #516

Public health officials advises that Manitoba is now in the fourth wave of the pandemic and Manitobans are reminded to continue to practise the fundamentals, reduce the number of close contacts and to get immunized as soon as possible.

Two new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today:

• a female in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday); and

• a female in her 80s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region linked to the unspecified variant concern (reported Tuesday).

Today’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is three per cent provincially and 1.3 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 349 new cases of the virus have been identified since Tuesday: 42 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 28; 114 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 29; 115 cases on Thursday, Sept. 30; and 78 cases today.

This includes:

• 22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 63 cases in the Northern health region;

• 54 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 122 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 88 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Fifteen cases have been removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 60,628.

There were 78 new cases identified in Manitoba today. Of these, 61 are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated. This includes:

• eight new cases, with seven not fully vaccinated, in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

• eight new cases, with eight not fully vaccinated, in the Northern health region;

• 11 new cases, with 11 not fully vaccinated, in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 31 new cases, with 24 not fully vaccinated, in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and

• 20 new cases, with 11 not fully vaccinated, in the Winnipeg health region.

Today’s data also shows:

• 712 active cases and 58,705 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 92 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 60 people with active COVID-19 as well as 32 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 19 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including 14 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as five people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 3,209 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,005,687 and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,211.

The outbreak at George M. Guimond Care Centre in Sagkeeng First Nation has been declared over.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data is available at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, variants of concern, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

