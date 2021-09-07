(AGENPARL) – mar 07 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

September 7, 2021

COVID-19 BULLETIN #509

Public health officials advise six new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today:

• a female in her 60s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region;

• a male in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern;

• a male in his 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern;

• a female in her 80s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region;

• a male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.7 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 215 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 56 cases on Friday, Sept. 3; 42 cases on Saturday, Sept. 4; 48 cases on Sunday, Sept. 5; 33 cases on Monday, Sept. 6 and 36 cases today.

Eight cases have been removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 59,000.

There were 36 new cases identified in Manitoba today. Of these, 29 are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated. This includes:

• seven new cases, with six not fully vaccinated, in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

• no new cases in the Northern health region;

• no new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 10 new cases, with 10 not fully vaccinated, in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and

• 19 new cases, with 13 not fully vaccinated, in the Winnipeg health region.

A new vaccine dashboard will break down information on cases and indicate whether they are fully, partially or non-vaccinated. It also includes new and actives cases, hospitalizations and ICU data. The dashboard is posted online and will be updated daily at: https://manitoba.ca/covid19/updates/cases.html

Today’s data also shows:

• 422 active cases and 57,380 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 74 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, including 32 people with active COVID-19 as well as 42 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 12 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19, including six people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as six people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,427 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 938,835 and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,198.

An outbreak has been declared at Salem Home Personal Care Home in Winkler. The facility has been moved to the critical (red) level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

Individuals are reminded that they must follow public health orders and respect the businesses that are doing their part to protect Manitobans by implementing and following those rules and policies. The Manitoba government appreciates the partnership of our business community to help keep Manitobans safe and protected from COVID-19 and while we reopen our province.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data is available at: https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, variants of concern, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit: www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

