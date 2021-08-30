(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 30, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #507

Public health officials advise no new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today including the weekend.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is three per cent provincially and 1.6 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 213 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 31 cases on Friday, Aug. 27; 102 cases on Saturday, Aug. 28; 46 cases on Sunday, Aug. 29; and 34 cases today, Monday, Aug. 30.

Eleven cases have been removed due to data correction bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 58,681.

There were 34 new cases identified in Manitoba today. Of these, 25 are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated. This includes:

• one new case with one not fully vaccinated, in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• five new cases, with two not fully vaccinated, in the Northern health region;

• three new cases, with two not fully vaccinated, in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• nine new cases, with eight not fully vaccinated, in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 16 new cases, with 12 not fully vaccinated, in the Winnipeg health region.

Today’s data also shows:

• 503 active cases and 56,989 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 65 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 23 people with active COVID-19 as well as 42 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 18 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19, including six people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 12 people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,607 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 923,548 and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,189.

Individuals who do not have a Manitoba health card can now request a Manitoba immunization card if they meet the following requirements:

• have received two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the final dose more than 14 days ago; and

• have submitted proof of any COVID vaccination(s) received outside of Manitoba to public health and the data has been recorded in the system.

Individuals can call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) to speak with an agent, who will provide a client identification number for the digital version of the card. The agent can also request a physical card on behalf of callers.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data is available at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, variants of concern, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/covid19/.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this