August 23, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #505

Public health officials advise no new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today including the weekend.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 153 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 44 cases on Friday, Aug. 20; 46 cases on Saturday, Aug. 21; 36 cases on Sunday, Aug. 22; and 27 cases on Monday, Aug. 23.

Eight cases have been removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 58,283.

Today’s data also shows:

• 345 active cases and 56,750 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 63 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 18 people with active COVID-19 as well as 45 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 16 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including five people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 11 people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,120 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 909,797 and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,188.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data is available at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, variants of concern, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

