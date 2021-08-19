(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 19, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #504

One new death in a person with a positive COVID-19 test result is being reported today including:

• a male in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.9 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 88 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 24 cases on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 37 cases Wednesday, Aug. 18 and 27 today. Three cases have been removed due to data corrections, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 58,134.

Today’s data also shows:

• 297 active cases and 56,649 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 69 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 16 people with active COVID-19 as well as 53 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 14 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including four people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 10 people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,854 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 903,367 and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,188.

An outbreak has been declared at Selkirk Regional Health Centre surgical unit in Selkirk. The facility has been moved to the Critical (Red) level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

The Manitoba government thanks all Manitobans for continuing to comply with the current public health orders and recommendations. Moving forward, enforcement data will be shared on a bi-weekly basis.

Manitobans are urged to continue reporting compliance and enforcement issues by visiting www.manitoba.ca/COVID19 and completing the reporting form, or by calling 204-945-3744 or (toll-free) 1-866-626-4862 and pressing option three on the call menu. Updated enforcement statistics are posted online weekly at https://manitoba.ca/openmb/infomb/departments/index.html#cdr.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is available at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this