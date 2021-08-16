(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 16, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #503

Public health officials advise three new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today including deaths reported on the weekend:

• a female in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• a female in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region; and

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.8 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 102 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 25 cases on Friday, Aug. 13; 24 cases on Saturday, Aug. 14; 20 cases on Sunday, Aug. 15; and 33 cases on Monday, Aug. 16.

Four cases have been removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 58,049.

Today’s data also shows:

• 591 active cases and 56,271 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 69 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 15 people with active COVID-19 as well as 54people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 12 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including two people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 10 people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,380 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 897,858; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,187.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data is available at: https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, variants of concern, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

