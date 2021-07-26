(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 26, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #494

Public health officials advise two new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today. This includes deaths reported on the weekend:

• Saturday, July 24:

• Sunday, July 25:

 a male in his 50s from Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern; and

• Monday, July 26:

 no new deaths reported.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is three per cent provincially and 1.8 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 103 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 62 cases on Saturday, July 24; 30 cases on Sunday, July 25; and 11 cases today. Six cases have been removed due to case corrections (four Saturday, one Sunday and one Monday), bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 57,456.

Of the 11 cases reported today, the COVID-19 data shows:

• two new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• one new case in the Northern health region;

• zero new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• five new cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• three new cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Today’s data also shows:

• 528 active cases and 55,756 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 110 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 39 people with active COVID-19 as well as 71 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 26 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including eight people in intensive care units active COVID-19 as well as 18 people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,240 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 867,027; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,172.

An outbreak has been declared on the medicine unit at Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach. The site has been moved to Critical (Red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System website. An outbreak has been declared over at Deer Lodge Centre’s L4W unit in Winnipeg.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is available at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

