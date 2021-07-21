(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 21, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #491

Public health officials advise one new death in a person with COVID-19 is being reported today:

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.5 per cent provincially and 2.9 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 44 new cases of the virus have been identified today. Eleven cases have been removed due to case corrections, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 57,269.

Of the 44 cases reported today, the COVID-19 data shows:

• 12 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• three new cases in the Northern health region;

• two new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 11 new cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 16 new cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Today’s data also shows:

• 916 active cases and 55,187 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 105 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 30 people with active COVID-19 as well as 75 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 29 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including 11 people in intensive care units active COVID-19 as well as 18 people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,897 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 859,781; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,166.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is available at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this