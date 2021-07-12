(AGENPARL) – lun 12 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 12, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #484

Public health officials advise two new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today. This includes deaths reported on the weekend;

• Saturday, July 10:

 no new deaths reported;

• Sunday, July 11:

 a female in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region;

• Monday, July 12:

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is five per cent provincially and 4.1 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 181 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday – 87 cases on Saturday, July 10; 63 cases on Sunday, July 11; and 31 cases today. The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 56,920.

Of the 31 cases reported today, the COVID-19 data shows:

• four new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• three new cases in the Northern health region;

• two new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• two new cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 20 new cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 1,025 active cases and 54,733 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 138 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces including:

 52 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 83 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious, amounting to a total of 135 hospitalizations;

• a total of 33 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including:

 10 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 20 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, amounting to a total of 30 ICU patients in Manitoba; and

 three Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, all of whom are in Ontario;

• 42 patients previously receiving care in an out-of-province ICU have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals for further care; and

 no COVID-19 patients were transported out of province for care yesterday;

• monthly data on hospital admissions and vaccines includes:

 74 per cent of the 412 hospital admissions between June 1 and 30 had no vaccine doses, and 22 per cent had one dose; and

 90 of the 412 hospitalized cases were admitted to ICU, and of those 90 cases, 77 per cent had no vaccine dose and three per cent had one dose;

• 1,332 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 846,855; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,162.

The outbreak has been declared over at St. Boniface Hospital, unit M3 in Winnipeg.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is updated from Tuesday to Saturday at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

