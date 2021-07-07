(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 7, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #481

Public health officials advise two new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today:

• a male in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern; and

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.6 per cent provincially and 5.5 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 71 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, one case was removed due to a data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 70 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 56,586.

Of the 71 cases reported today, the COVID-19 data shows:

• 19 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• four new cases in the Northern health region;

• four new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 12 new cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 32 new cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 990 active cases and 54,442 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 152 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces including:

 64 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 83 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious, amounting to a total of 147 hospitalizations;

• a total of 38 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including:

 13 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 20 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, amounting to a total of 33 ICU patients in Manitoba; and

 five Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, all of whom are in Ontario;

• 40 patients previously receiving care in an out-of-province ICU have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals for further care; and

 no COVID-19 patients were transported out of province for care yesterday;

• 1639 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 839,643; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,154.

Manitobans who are fully immunized can apply for a Manitoba immunization card. People can visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunization-record.html to apply. Effective today, individuals without access to the internet can call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) and follow the prompts to request their immunization card.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is updated from Tuesday to Saturday at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

Updated enforcement statistics are posted online weekly. For more information, go to Cross-Departmental Reports at https://manitoba.ca/openmb/infomb/departments/index.html.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-945-4916.

🔊 Listen to this