(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]
July 7, 2021
COVID-19
BULLETIN #481
Public health officials advise two new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today:
• a male in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern; and
The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.6 per cent provincially and 5.5 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 71 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, one case was removed due to a data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 70 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 56,586.
Of the 71 cases reported today, the COVID-19 data shows:
• 19 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;
• four new cases in the Northern health region;
• four new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;
• 12 new cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and
• 32 new cases in the Winnipeg health region.
The data also shows:
• 990 active cases and 54,442 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;
• 152 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces including:
64 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 83 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious, amounting to a total of 147 hospitalizations;
• a total of 38 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including:
13 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 20 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, amounting to a total of 33 ICU patients in Manitoba; and
five Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, all of whom are in Ontario;
• 40 patients previously receiving care in an out-of-province ICU have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals for further care; and
no COVID-19 patients were transported out of province for care yesterday;
• 1639 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 839,643; and
• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,154.
Manitobans who are fully immunized can apply for a Manitoba immunization card. People can visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunization-record.html to apply. Effective today, individuals without access to the internet can call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) and follow the prompts to request their immunization card.
Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.
Additional data on variants of concern is updated from Tuesday to Saturday at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.
Updated enforcement statistics are posted online weekly. For more information, go to Cross-Departmental Reports at https://manitoba.ca/openmb/infomb/departments/index.html.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.
– 30 –
For more information:
– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.
– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.
– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-945-4916.